How DWP brought the business on-board with RPA
Using AWS cloud, the Department has scaled its use from four robots to 1,300 in 18 months
Our bots are just flowcharts, they're not going to try to take over the world, says AA Ireland's Louise McCormack
Insurance companies have no choice but to automate so they'd better start learning how
How AA Ireland smoothed the road to more sales with bots
Bots are a win-win-win for customers, sales and staff, insists customer lifecycle manager Louise McCormack
Implementing technological advances in business - Millennials vs Technology Leaders
Emma Stevens and Samantha Kerins of law firm Coffin Mew discuss differing opinions around some of the key technology trends of 2019
The ethical route to RPA
The industry has a duty to educate as well implement
How Caerphilly Council is improving customer experience despite a shrinking budget and workforce
Caerphilly Council's Richard Edmunds explains how he aims to save £40m over four years while improving services using robotic process automation
NHS Trust launches Robotic Process Automation Centre of Excellence
Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust CFO Sandra Easton said that RPA at the Trust could provide a blueprint for a broader NHS rollout
GSK to roll-out 250 'bots' in RPA push this year
GSK's John Johnstone explains how the pharmaceuticals giant is using robotic process automation technology to drive digital transformation
Robotic process automation can put the business in charge of digital transformation - Automation Anywhere
Use RPA to automate business processes end-to-end, one process at a time, says James Dening
Automation with a human touch: Introducing AI at insurer Hiscox
CIO Ian Penny runs through the ways AI and ML can streamline processes and reduce the drudgery of mundane tasks
Artificial intelligence: the potential and the reality
A look at AI and machine learning in the UK today
Falling prices drive RPA adoption, says Gartner
The price for robotic process automation solutions will fall by as much as 15 per cent this year
Robotic process automation is a seed for digital transformation
Intent to invest in RPA is almost twice as high as the same for artificial intelligence or intelligent automation technologies
How Nielsen is evolving into an AI-first business
We have had to embrace three things: cloud, open source and mobile and we use AI where it makes sense, says chief research officer Mainak Mazumdar
SAP wants to bring together automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence in a single stack
The software giant will release a single end-to-end stack next year
Automation investment to rise almost 19x in seven years
Executives have high expectations for automation, but are not ready to commit