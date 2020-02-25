Roscosmos
Russia plans to land cosmonauts on the Moon by 2030
Roscosmos plans to build a new "Super Heavy" booster able to carry 27 metric tons to lunar polar orbit
Russian space agency announces to resume manned launches to the International Space Station in December
Roscosmos suspended manned space launches following a rocket failure in October, two minutes after lift-off
Leak found on International Space Station could have been caused deliberately
Russian official claims the hole was drilled from the inside