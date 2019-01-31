robots

Hardware

Robot able to imagine itself created by Columbia University scientists

Robot the first step towards 'self-aware' machines envisaged by Isaac Asimov

clock 31 January 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Robot with vision and touch-sensing capabilities learns how to play the game of Jenga

The technology could be useful in production units where delicate touch and careful vision are needed

clock 31 January 2019 • 2 min read

Cloud Computing

Deep learning is inferior to scripting for teaching robots

But deep learning pulls ahead for complex tasks

clock 24 September 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

DARPA wants to build an army of teeny tiny robots

The intent is to build bots small enough to crawl through a garden hose

clock 13 August 2018 • 2 min read

Strategy

Scientists sign pledge not to develop autonomous weapons

2,400 scientists sign pledge not to work on robo-soldiers

clock 18 July 2018 • 2 min read

Software

Robots will create more jobs than they take, says PwC

Health and education will benefit from the move to automation, but manufacturing will be hard-hit

clock 18 July 2018 • 2 min read

Strategy

Elon Musk joins thousands of scientists in pledge against autonomous weapons

2,400 signatures gathered against the development and production of lethal robots

clock 18 July 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Researchers develop robot that can build an IKEA chair in under ten minutes

That's several hours faster than the average human

clock 20 April 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Hardware

University researchers unveil smart robot for warehouses that can identify different objects

MIT and Princeton-developed 'Robo picker' can tell the difference between tomatoes and potatoes

clock 21 February 2018 • 3 min read
