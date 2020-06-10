robotics
Peter Cochrane: AI and the emergent properties of good, bad and evil
Forget Asimov's 'Three Laws of Robotics', robots will almost certainly go off the rails at some point in the future - but they still won't be as bad as human beings
Robot able to imagine itself created by Columbia University scientists
Rising industry adoption is lowering prices in the robotics market
Service robot sales almost doubled last year, but value was up by less than half that
Automation of British industry 'pretty rubbish', claims Bank of England economist
British companies have a 'below average' usage of robotics, and higher than average share of GDP going to labour
Building permits - and protests - stymie opening of robot brothel
Local opposition to the idea of robot sex workers has been strong
AI? I don't believe for a minute it's going to mean fewer jobs
The important thing is to invest in both people and technology, say panelists at Computing's Cloud Live event
Yale researchers create robotic skins that can animate everyday objects
Populations agree that automation will replace jobs and increase inequality
Greece, South Africa and Argentina are the most wary of automation's possibilities
People in developed and developing nations think that automation will make them worse off
Populations disagreed on whether it is up to government, schools or individuals to ensure that people have the skills to work in an automated world
Bots using MIT's neural network can teach themselves how to manipulate objects they've never seen
The system learns just from seeing the objects
DARPA wants to build an army of teeny tiny robots
The intent is to build bots small enough to crawl through a garden hose
Peter Cochrane: Does life = intelligence?
What is real intelligence, and does intelligence equate to life? asks Peter Cochrane
Automation investment to rise almost 19x in seven years
Executives have high expectations for automation, but are not ready to commit
AI 'desperately needs' a system of values
Delegates at the ESOF 2018 conference were warned that their perceptions of the digital age were coloured by private industry
Experts debate moral issues of artificial intelligence at ESOF 2018
Automation will make the rich richer, claims thinktank
Without regulation, the extra wealth created by automation will end up in one place: the pockets technology owners
Flying robot joins astronauts aboard ISS
Open the pod bay doors, CIMON
Robots are moving out of the factory and in to restaurants
Brexit labour shortages will lead to higher adoption of robotics
Scientists one step closer to creating cyborgs with 'living muscle' and artificial skin
Japanese scientists develop living tissue could provide robots with muscle, while Korean researchers invent artificial skin for robots
Researchers develop robot that can build an IKEA chair in under ten minutes
NASA plans to use swarms of robotic flying bees to help explore Mars
'Marsbees' developed in Japan will enable NASA to go where no man has gone before
HMRC is transforming itself into "the most digitally advanced tax administration in the world"
The changing face of the UK's workforce has challenged HMRC's digital systems
HMRC's automation is 'years ahead of the rest of the Government'
