The impact of Brexit on the IT jobs market
Ahsan Iqbal, director of Technology at recruitment specialist Robert Walters, examines how the IT jobs market changed in 2018 and the effect that Brexit will have in 2019
Q+A: Key concerns for IT professionals in 2009
Adam Pizzie IT sector manager at headhunter Robert Walters
IT recruitment increases
But hiring processes remained slow due to uncertainty over the recession, says study
IT professionals still job hunting despite recession
Confident individuals not scared of finding better-paid jobs elsewhere, says survey
IT salaries holding up as firms look to retain valued staff
Specialist skills have seen high demand in the financial and retail sectors, says research