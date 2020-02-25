roaming
Mobile roaming charges in the EU to be abolished by June following pricing agreement with operators
EU roaming may not apply to the UK for long as a result of Brexit
National roaming a 'flawed' concept that will hinder UK mobile market
EE, O2 and GSMA underline opposition to plans, but rural business group says thousands would benefit
Three UK's mobile data charges - how they add up
COO Graham Baxter talks roaming charges and the challenge of calculating mobile data bills
UK government backs EU campaign to end roaming charges
Operators also agree to end mid-contract price hikes
Mobile roaming charges fall
Cost of using mobile phones in other EU countries to call and use the internet falls today due to new rules