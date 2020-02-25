Risk Management
"Security campaigns do not work," says infosec professor Adam Joinson
The psychologist and IT expert insists that employees are not the weak link in security that everyone assumes them to be
How to prepare for GDPR: Experts share their top tips
Experts from Balfour Beatty, IBM, ACCA and Age UK share their strategies and warn of the pitfalls in preparing for GDPR compliance
Continental business leaders trounce UK leaders on cyber risk management
Business leaders in France and Germany are more aware of cyber risks and more likely to take steps to mitigate failures than those in the UK
Almost half of top websites present a risk to visitors, says report
Menlo Security report finds 46 per cent of top sites run outdated software, host malware or have been attacked
Risk remediation: beware the silver bullet solution says National Trust security chief
There is no quick fix when it comes to tackling vulnerabilities, says Jon Townsend
Cyber security pros say boards, CEOs and CFOs don't 'get' cyber security risk
Half of infosec pros believe boards have big gaps in their understanding of cyber risk - or don't understand it at all
What we learned following a DDoS attack
A DDoS attack on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead taught IT chief Rocco Labellarte that ticking boxes for compliance is not enough
Constructing a cloud-based IT strategy: an interview with Aggregate Industries CIO Mike Gibbons
Gibbons says decisions including replacing IBM with Qlik and dropping Microsoft in favour of Google are boosting efficiency at the building materials firm
Apple's security reputation takes a knock, but enterprise use of Macs is still growing - report
Dose of realism brought about by WireLurker fails to dent enthusiasm for the Mac in business
Coats plc beefs up cyber security with Zscaler
'You can be bullet-proof with 99 per cent of your site but you only need to leave one door open to ruin all of your security controls,' says CIO Richard Cammish
How businesses are benefiting from the technology behind CERN's Large Hadron Collider
The internet isn't the only mainstream technology to come out of CERN
Robot kills man at German Volkswagen plant
Human error official cause of accident
The CMO and CFO 'are Shadow CIOs', argue Lloyd's and ex-American Airlines CIOs
But speaking at Bloomberg Enterprise Technology Summit, they argued that the role of the CIO still remains important, especially when managing risk
Security vs performance
Imposing security from above can make IT the 'Department of No', writes John Leonard, meaning it's important to strike the right balance
Connecting risk management to cyber security
Danny Palmer investigates how businesses can protect themselves against uncertain cyber threats in light of the increasing number of connected devices in the world
Assigning a value to corporate data
How are some of Britain's top organisations trying to promote the value of their data to the biggest leakers - their own staff and clients? Peter Gothard reports
Applying best practice risk management in IT projects
Dennis Sheehan, senior training consultant at ILX Group, explains how IT projects must be run in order to minimise risk
Email isn't secure but it's here to stay, says Websense information security officer
People dislike email but businesses are stuck with it, Neil Thacker tells Computing's Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit
BBC board wary of security projects, says info security manager
'It's all about reputation, availability and staying on the telly' reveals Cooper
No more castle building - enterprise security and risk management
Research for Enterprise Security & Risk Management Summit 2014 finds IT moving away from a protect-at-all-costs mentality
Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit 2014 Live!
The latest news and views from Computing's summit held in Hilton Tower Bridge
Big Data Summit 2014: Analytics is taking risk out of insurance
Willis's Nigel Davis tells Big Data Summit technology is enabling insurance firm to assess individual parts of buildings for risk
Banking IT disaster could happen again, unless banks move off legacy systems
The bank's chief analytics officer tells Computing that an IT glitch won't happen again at RBS
IT Leaders' Forum: Security in the age of insecurity
How can organisations avoid falling dangerously behind in the cyber security arms race?