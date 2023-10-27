risk

Rishi Sunak announces AI Safety Institute, outlines vision for global initiatives

Government

AI could enable the development of chemical and biological weapons, he warns

clock 27 October 2023 • 3 min read
'Drop the geek speak': Gartner's Paul Furtado on how to be a security success story

Skills

Soft skills are key to winning executive support

clock 26 July 2023 • 4 min read

Threats and Risks

Six tips for better data risk negotiations from Chief Risk Officer Michelle Griffey

Choosing a collaborative approach rather than box-ticking and backside covering will be a win-win, says Communisis CRO

clock 23 April 2021 • 9 min read

Strategy

Peter Cochrane: Where does death come from?

The internet has become the biggest source of subversion - of all kinds - in history. How should we respond, asks Peter Cochrane

clock 19 November 2018 • 3 min read

Threats and Risks

Commissioner warns against danger of 'datafying' children

Parents and children must understand how and why data is being collected by toy-makers

clock 08 November 2018 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Researchers uncover side-channel attacks that target the GPU

The attacks begin with a malicious app that spies on the infected system and steals passwords through GPU rendering

clock 08 November 2018 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Ministry of Defence information exposed to nation state attackers in 37 incidents

Sensitive information was left exposed to physical and cyber attackers in 2017

clock 16 October 2018 • 1 min read

Threats and Risks

Wireless encryption showing signs of KRACKing?

What is KRACK, and what can you do to counter it?

clock 16 October 2017 • 3 min read

Leadership

What is the REAL risk in cyber risk?

Peter Cochrane worries whether a general news climate for FUD may make our online security difficulties worse in 2017

clock 09 January 2017 • 3 min read
