BlackBerry UK MD 10 claims all's well with BB10 despite price cuts

Rob Orr says firm is determined to differentiate itself 'on the middle ground'

clock 07 March 2013 • 4 min read

Mobile

Z10 has hit the ground running, says BlackBerry

Strong demand for new device despite its shortcomings

clock 06 February 2013 •

Mobile Phones

Analysis: Sleeping phone giants stir from their slumber

Having all underperformed in 2012, BlackBerry, HTC and Nokia are desperate to regain momentum and mount a serious challenge to market leaders Apple and Samsung. Danny Palmer and Stuart Sumner assess their chances

clock 05 February 2013 •

Mobile Phones

RIM renamed, launches BlackBerry 10 OS and two smartphones in UK tomorrow

'Builds on and betters' everything before, says CEO Heins

clock 30 January 2013 • 2 min read

Legislation and Regulation

4G launch could see mobile makers sued by software firms, says lawyer

Handset makers must heed lessons of RIM's dispute with Visto after the 3G auction

clock 24 January 2013 •

Mobile

RIM shares reach 13-month high

Rise comes after licensing comments from CEO Thorsten Heins

clock 22 January 2013 •

Strategy

RIM could license out BlackBerry 10, says CEO

Thorsten Heins wants Canadian firm's new OS to show its potential first

clock 21 January 2013 • 2 min read

Business Software

Video: Business applications on the move

Magic Software demonstrates the increasing use of business applications on mobile devices

clock 17 January 2013 •

Strategy

Facebook adds free calls for US iPhone users

Feature may be rolled out in the UK and on Android

clock 17 January 2013 •

Mobile

BlackBerry Vodafone outage caused by router error - UPDATED

Second major outage in four months sees RIM blame Vodafone for loss of service

clock 11 January 2013 •
