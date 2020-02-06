RightNow
Oracle acquires RightNow for £936m
So does this deal mean Oracle can now crush Salesforce? Not in the short term, says analyst
Lastminute.com wants a chat with its customers
Leisure web site trials instant online communications with clients to improve customer service
Case study: PhotoBox sharpens customer focus using IM
Online photo service introduces chat application to improve customer service
Tesco boosts customer support
Hosted CRM platform is aimed at improving service levels and improving return