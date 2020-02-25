RIFD
Ignore EC data privacy and security guidelines at your peril
Firms that fail to address security and privacy issues are laying themselves open to a range of business, legal and reputational risks
Waitrose looks to IT to keep its business fresh
Systems director Kevin Berry explains how new investment in areas including e-commerce, point-of-sale and supply chain integration will help the supermarket chain to maintain its competitive edge
Wireless technology ensures safe transfer of blood and organs
RFID-enabled containers do not need to be opened for temperature checks
Update and consolidate - a guide to e-commerce technology
Many firms still make do with a patchwork of aging e-commerce systems, but such companies are unlikely to be around for long. So how should IT chiefs gear up for the challenges ahead?
EU lays out plans for the "internet of things"
What will you do when your yoghurt pot starts talking to you? Mass RFID deployment on consumer products prompts EU to prepare legislation
EU warns firms on RFID tags
EU Commissioner Viviane Reding heads off any attempts to track consumers and their preferences using RFID tags.
Volkswagen drives RFID use through its supply chain
Car giant to use sensor technology to improve flow of material to production line
Ford boosts supply chain visibility
New platform to track vehicle lifecycle and reduce costs
NHS bridges gap in medicines tracking
Global drug traceability pilot combats counterfeit pharmaceuticals
Airbus boosts network infrastructure
The manufacturer hopes to benefit from fast and flexible access to data between its production facilities
RBS trials contactless payments in London cabs
The 'touch and go' technology is expected to help drivers meet passenger demands for faster service
Retailers talk shop in London
From supply chain to Web 2.0 up for discussion
Barts to begin WiFi voice and RFID trial
Hospital trust has 802.11n wireless network trial on the way
Heathrow pilots RFID bags
Airline joins forces with BAA to carry out six-month trial
System breakdown causes chaos at Heathrow
Passengers were unable to check in as baggage system performance was reduced
TNT wears its technology well
Delivery firm speeds up loading with wearable scanning technology
Yorkshire hospitals improve patient record access
Mid-Yorks Trust to upgrade its IT and networking, and implement RFID tagging
McDonald's orders contactless payments
Fast food chain hosts UK's first public contactless payment service
The Dome puts IT at the top
New entertainment venue will host a range of different technology benefits
Pessimism over new technology must end
Uncontested negative reactions to innovation and change will do nothing to kill off any potential Big Brother culture
A booming business is boosting IT
As football clubs increase their income, technology takes centre stage
Minister prescribes RFID tags for NHS
Surgery patients, medicines and hospital equipment could all be tagged
Baggage tracking set to drive RFID
Some 1.7 billion tags expected to be sold in 2007
Hospitals track assets via RFID
But technical difficulties are hampering successful adoption on wards. Dave Friedlos reports