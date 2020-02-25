Retraining
You can't be a "one-trick pony" in the cloud world
Demand for legacy skills is falling as companies move to the cloud. Retaining staff through retraining is critical during and after a digital transformation
Worldline CTO says in a world of permanent legacy, your workforce is your biggest asset
Ryan Bryers of Worldline knows that all systems eventually age out, but the important ones need to be supported for years or decades
There is no room for fire and hire in modern IT, says Worldline CTO
When adopting new ways of working, existing staff have a lot to offer