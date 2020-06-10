Retail
How Superdry offers a smarter fit with Looker
Computing talks to Superdry’s business intelligence manager Brad Woodward about its BI-led fight-back against online rivals and budget stores
How a move to AWS has helped AO.com's IT team to sleep at night
It took six months to move the bespoke IT estate to the cloud
Follow the leaders: Machine learning and AI in the retail sector
Many of the real-world applications of AI are to be found in retail, but it's the big players that are making the running
Combating Fraud During the Festive Season
Mike Mimoso, Editorial Director, Flashpoint, brings some advice on how organisations should maintain security
Sainsbury's lead architect: 'The next time somebody mentions AI ask them what they're really talking about'
'AI is a meaningless term, it doesn't say anything about anything'
Retail apocalypse: The ten great 'plagues' of the high street
Competition from the internet isn't the only big challenge that high street retailers face, warns Uniconta UK CEO Russell Lawrence
Ocado signs technology deal with US grocer Kroger
Kroger has enlisted the help of Ocado to speed up its digital transformation plans
How Ocado broke down its monoliths to create a scalable, saleable Smart Platform
Ocado wrote most of its own software and intends to sell it to other retailers - but the original monolithic architecture had to be torn down first
Ocado unveils AI-powered retail fraud detection system
Ocado develops AI solution to fight retail-sector fraud that has already increased detection rates "by a factor of 15"
Lawyers admit no easy fix to chargeback loophole in online retail
The fraudulent loophole which enables consumers to get hold of online goods for free is unlikely to be closed without new legislation, state leading lawyers
Maplin fails to secure rescue deal and calls in the administrators
Administrators called in as Maplin talks with Edinburgh Woollen Mill break down
Maplin enters administration as takeover talks collapse
Edinburgh Woollen Mill takeover of Maplin comes to nowt as firm prepares to sell its last flashing disco ball
Maplin the latest high street retailer to fall into difficulties
Electronics and computer chain the latest high street retailer to fall into difficulties
Maplin in rescue talks following withdrawal of trade credit insurance
Maplin rescue will involve shift into 'smart home' installations
eBay to jettison PayPal by 2023 in a bid to reduce payment processing fees
Dutch payment service Adyen to supplant Paypal as eBay's main payments service from 2020
Amazon opens first automated supermarket, Amazon Go, in Seattle
Amazon Go officially opens its first store in Seattle, but can sensors and cameras stop shoplifters?
Online retailers warn of significant losses, as chargeback loophole proves unstoppable
High-end retailers have warned that they are losing significant revenue to fraud, with card companies, payment acquirers and the government all seemingly unwilling to help
CIO Interview: Paul Coby, CIO, John Lewis
Coby discusses his priorities, including investing in core systems, and improving customer-facing front ends
Esteé Lauder scents victory against the vloggers with its tech makeover
Cosmetics firm is undergoing a top-to-toe tech refresh with GDPR compliance thrown in
Tech giants poised to challenge big banks, warns new study
Research suggests consumers have limited loyalty to traditional retail banks and would prefer to bank with 'GAFA' - Google, Apple, Facebook (!) or Amazon
Supermarkets examining electronic shelf-edge labeling to cut costs, not for 'surge pricing'
Rising minimum wage, not surge pricing, behind supermarkets' interest in electronic shelf-edge labeling, claims industry consultant
Telefonica's group CIO Phil Jordan to become group CIO at Sainsbury's
Jordan will move-on to Sainsbury's after spending almost eight years as group CIO at Telefonica
Specsavers brings in Fujitsu for digital transformation project across its 1,179 stores in £17.6m deal
Retailer aims to make better use of data to improve the customer experience
WH Smith to upgrade point-of-sale systems with Aptos 6.4
Aptos also taking over helpdesk, second and third-line support and hardware maintenance for WH Smith