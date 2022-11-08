reskilling

Recruitment is a seller's market - so look to reskill first

Careers and Skills

Recruitment is a seller's market - so look to reskill first

The worst of the Great Resignation didn't come to pass, but talent competition is still fierce

clock 08 November 2022 • 3 min read
Digital skills shortage hampering UK business growth

Careers and Skills

Digital skills shortage hampering UK business growth

More research is released this week which adds to the growing pile of evidence that the digital skills crunch is limiting business growth.

clock 05 October 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read