Resilient Systems
Trends in UK cyber resilience
Paul Ayers discusses what makes an organisation 'cyber-resilient' - and why that is so important
IBM scoops up Resilient Systems for a rumoured $100m
IBM adds another acquisition to its portfolio of security software and services
Executive boards need to improve their cyber literacy to enhance their organisational resilience to continued cyber attacks
Nick Wilding, head of cyber resilience at Axelos, explains the fundamental role the board must play in improving cyber defences
"A lot of attacks from Western countries go through China," says Bruce Schneier
"We're in the early years of a cyber arms race," adds Schneier