Research In Motion
BlackBerry's job cuts will cost firm $400m
Canadian smartphone maker pays price of axing 40 per cent of its global workforce
Nokia ships 4.4 million Lumia smartphones in Christmas rush
Chief executive claims firm "exceeded expectations"
RIM sells cloud firm NewBay at a $44.5m loss
Canadian firm offloads cloud capabilities ahead of make-or-break BlackBerry 10 launch
The year in mobile: Smartphone wars escalate as competition heats up
Android, iOS, Windows Phone 8 - and maybe even RIM - set for epic battle in 2013
Android controls half of UK smartphone market but Apple still top device seller
Apple iPhone sales stutter as Google smartphone market share booms
Nokia targets RIM over mobile patent abuse
BlackBerry maker can expect multiple lawsuits following arbitration panel's ruling
ITU hosts patent peace talks between firms, including Apple, Samsung and Microsoft
Organisation hoping to end patent wars
Nokia targeting BlackBerry business customers in UK
Firm aiming to take advantage of RIM's woes as it touts Lumia's business benefits
Top 10 articles: Apple iPhone 5 excitement grows and top Samsung S3 features
Top stories of the week for V3 readers
Nokia unleashes 45 patent claims against RIM, HTC and Viewsonic
Ailing mobile giant resorts to patent courts to recoup cash
RIM calls foul play on Apple nano-SIM vote tampering
Research In Motion accuses Apple of unfairly swaying vote on new SIM standard
Top 10 articles: Apple's iPad-MacBook Air hybrid, and Asus Transformer Prime review
The most popular V3 articles from the past seven days
Top 10 Valentine's Day technology matches made in heaven
Who's pushing each other's buttons in the steamy world of IT
Sony promotes Kazuo Hirai to chief executive role as Howard Stringer steps aside
Internal promotion faces huge task to sort out lumbering electronics firm
Analysts doubtful RIM's leadership changes will stop the rot
Promotion of Thorsten Heins fails to inspire confidence in troubled BlackBerry maker
ITC to investigate major handset manufacturers in patent dispute
Licensing firm Digitude claims four patents are being infringed
Apple preparing for iPad 3 unveiling
Device could arrive by March with LTE support
Big crowds not matched by big news at CES 2012
Industry's top names offer little in the way of breakthrough announcements
Top 10 tech triumphs we want to see in 2012
Facebook to float, a blunder-free Olympics and other tech wishes for the new year
Christmas holiday season will make or break mobile vendors
Smartphone makers face critical times as consumers take to the stores
Amazon tipped to release branded smartphone next year
Handset to be made by Foxconn using TI and Qualcomm components, say analysts
Top 10 articles: Chinese hackers strike again, and iPhone 4S battery problems mount
Top picks of the week for V3.co.uk readers
RIM unveils new BlackBerry OS
Traditional developers are unlikely to be pleased with the move
Analysts cool on iPhone 4S as device fails to excite
Lack of iPhone 5 could play into the hands of rival manufacturers