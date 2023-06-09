Targeted areas include sensors, high performance processors, AI processors, actuators, quantum computing, 5G/6G communications and technologies for secure data exchange
Government to create UK equivalent of ARPA in technology investment push
Companies and academic institutions will get a share of the fund from Innovate UK to fuel 5G projects
Over 1,000 computer experts and AI researchers voice opposition to autonomous weapons
Can hear a crisp packet crackle through bulletproof glass
Muirhead encourages firms to balance risk with preparation
Space exploration could be key to solving food shortages, predicts 100 Year Starship chief
Qt developer framework gets a new lease of life as Nokia focuses on Windows Phone
Lyn Evans will oversee merger of two collider programmes to work alongside LHC
Officials hope to spur innovation with funding round