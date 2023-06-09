Research and Development

EU approves scheme to pump billions into microelectronics R&D

Government

EU approves scheme to pump billions into microelectronics R&D

Targeted areas include sensors, high performance processors, AI processors, actuators, quantum computing, 5G/6G communications and technologies for secure data exchange

clock 09 June 2023 • 2 min read

Legislation and Regulation

Budget 2020: £5bn for full-fibre broadband and two per cent digital services tax to go ahead

Government to create UK equivalent of ARPA in technology investment push

clock 11 March 2020 • 3 min read

Government

£1m competition to support development of 5G apps and services

Companies and academic institutions will get a share of the fund from Innovate UK to fuel 5G projects

clock 21 October 2015 •

Government

AI weapons are a threat to humanity, warn Hawking, Musk and Wozniak

Over 1,000 computer experts and AI researchers voice opposition to autonomous weapons

clock 28 July 2015 •

Software

MIT, Microsoft and Adobe pull sounds from 'soundless' videos using vibrations

Can hear a crisp packet crackle through bulletproof glass

clock 05 August 2014 •

Management

Black Hat: NASA JPL boss Brian Muirhead shares lessons learned on Mars

Muirhead encourages firms to balance risk with preparation

clock 01 August 2013 •

Government

Astronaut touts space exploration as key to solving Earth's problems

Space exploration could be key to solving food shortages, predicts 100 Year Starship chief

clock 12 March 2013 • 2 min read

Developer

Digia buys Qt from Nokia to target Windows 8, iOS and Android

Qt developer framework gets a new lease of life as Nokia focuses on Windows Phone

clock 09 August 2012 •

Strategy

British physicist to head up international super-collider effort

Lyn Evans will oversee merger of two collider programmes to work alongside LHC

clock 21 June 2012 •

Finance and Reporting

Government earmarks £6m for space research

Officials hope to spur innovation with funding round

clock 10 April 2012 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read