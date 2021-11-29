reply chain attack

IKEA's email system under attack, report

Security

IKEA's email system under attack, report

Reply-chain attacks allow hackers to send malicious emails from genuine accounts

clock 29 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Government to axe NHSX and NHS Digital

23 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

25 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Exchange Server admins advised to patch vulnerable machines after POC exploit released for high-severity bug

24 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

GoDaddy data breach affects nearly 1.2 million WordPress users

23 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

NCSC alerts 4,000 online retailers about Magecart attacks

24 November 2021 • 3 min read