Repligen

Composable architecture for manufacturing: Industry 4.0 or red herring?

Hardware

Composable architecture for manufacturing: Industry 4.0 or red herring?

A modular swappable approach to infrastructure sounds good, but for manufacturers practical applications are still limited

clock 30 June 2023 • 5 min read
The art of flexible procurement

Strategy

The art of flexible procurement

How Repligen keeps options open

clock 28 June 2023 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read