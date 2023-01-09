Rene Haas

Sunak and SoftBank revive discussions for UK Arm IPO

Government

Discussions are "very constructive"

clock 09 January 2023 • 2 min read
Arm reports record revenue as parent SoftBank posts net loss of $23 billion

Finance and Reporting

Arm is one of the few bright spots for the troubled Japanese tech investment bank

clock 09 August 2022 • 2 min read

Hardware

ARM shows off new processor architectures with built-in features to support AI

Systems-on-a-chip with integrated AI features could make voice and facial recognition

clock 15 February 2018 • 3 min read
