Regulation
Websites to face GDPR-style fines over 'online harms'
Online Harms White Paper intended to tackle "illegal and unacceptable content"
Lack of oversight has created 'Wild West' among mobile providers that SMEs are paying for
Only one in 10 SMEs get a fair deal from their mobile providers, claims a new study
British and Dutch regulators fine Uber for 2016 hack
Regulators fined the ride-hailing firm more than £900,000
Tim Berners-Lee proposes breaking up tech giants
Companies like Facebook and Amazon are too dominant and hold too much power, says the father of the World Wide Web
ICO levels first ever GDPR notice against AggregateIQ
The company has 30 days to audit its data practises, or face the maximum £17 million fine
Tech doesn't need regulation - it needs a conscience
There are better ways to control an industry that government intervention
Microsoft cut ties with some customers over their plans for AI
Microsoft puts AI business cases to ethical committee before committing, claims the company's lead AI researcher
Microsoft regulates the way that customers can use its AI tech, reveals lead researcher
Japan cracks down on hacked Coincheck cryptocurrency exchange
The Financial Services Agency has ordered security improvements after more than $500 million was stolen
South Korea moves towards de-anonymising cryptocurrencies, bans children and foreigners from trading
The country is still considering a full ban on trading, sources say
Government consults on EU regulation to remove geofencing from streaming services
Subscribers will be able to watch as if they're at home while travelling inside Europe
FTSE and Fortune firms are mistaken about their GDPR compliance
More than 90 per cent of the largest companies say that they are ready for the regulation, but few have taken the necessary steps
Contracts and liabilities between controllers and processors under GDPR
The draft guidance aims to help data controllers and data processors understand their roles
China investigates domestic social media sites in attempt to police content
The Great Firewall locks the country off from external influences, and now China is cracking down on internal dissidents
Brexit: a survival strategy for CIOs
Navigating Brexit is likely to be a white-water ride for many organisations; however, this three-stage plan for CIOs will help businesses to navigate the rapids.
GDPR confusion is still widespread - but Brexit is no excuse
Mistakenly thinking Brexit provides exemption and not reading the new definition of personal data are just two factors stopping companies preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation
UK businesses are still under-prepared for the GDPR - and some don't even know what it is
Small organisations are less likely to be ready than large ones