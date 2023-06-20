Refugees

Contribution of refugees overlooked in global race for tech talent

Careers and Skills

Research shows that the digital skills of refugees are underestimated and undervalued - to the detriment of the tech sector and wider economy

clock 20 June 2023 • 4 min read
Belarus-linked cyber attacks aim to disrupt Ukraine refugee operations

Threats and Risks

Hackers are attempting to deploy SunSeed malware to obtain intelligence on refugee movement in the region

clock 02 March 2022 • 3 min read
