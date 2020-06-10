redundancies
Kickstarter plans layoffs as Covid-19 crisis bites
Cuts due to a lack of new projects and investors being more cautious
Reduced to Tiers: what uptime standards don't reveal about a data centre
Don't mix up Tiers and Levels when it comes to assessing a new data centre partner
First redundancies at Maplin as administrator warns of store closures
Administrator will start closing stores unless a buyer comes forward
Maplin: Administrators make head office job cuts and warn that stores will close unless a buyer comes forward
Administrators to start closing stores as 63 head office redundancies are announced
Oracle engineers working on Sparc and Solaris Unix operating system terminated by robo-call
Some 2,500 engineers laid off as Oracle winds down hardware development
Microsoft poised to cut another 3,000 jobs this week
More jobs going in cost-cutting at Microsoft as company engineers shift in focus to the cloud
Ernst & Young denies that major redundancies in IT consulting are planned
A consultation is underway, admits E&Y, but nothing of the scale reported