Redis Labs
Interview: MongoDB cofounder Eliot Horowitz - 'I'd like to see a fair fight with the cloud providers'
Horowitz discusses MongoDB's licensing and how he wants to see more VC money being ploughed into core open source
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Google Cloud adds Confluent, MongoDB and other open-source projects as managed services
They'll be treated as 'equal collaborators not a resource to be mined' Google promises .
Redis Labs tweaks its restrictive licensing
RSAL is designed to clarify the controversial licensing changes brought in last summer
Confluent joins Redis and MongoDB in restricting its open source licensing for competitors
'A positive change that can help ensure small open source communities aren't acting as free and unsustainable R&D for tech giants' says CEO Jay Kreps