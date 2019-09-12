redhat

Hardware

IBM pitches new z15 mainframe as platform for mission-critical hybrid cloud

Encrypt data everywhere and revoke access to data instantly, promises IBM with launch of z15 mainframe

clock 12 September 2019 • 2 min read

Software

Red Hat to acquire CoreOS in $250m deal

Red Hat to expand its container portfolio with acquisition

clock 31 January 2018 • 2 min read
