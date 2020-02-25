Recruitment
UK SMEs struggle to recruit technology talent
Three in five CIOs say that the more skilled employees prefer to work for large firms
The ethical route to RPA
The industry has a duty to educate as well implement
The most profitable languages and how to learn them
Hired CEO Mehul Patel reveals the most in-demand and lucrative computer languages that software engineers need to learn
Can you cheat your way to LinkedIn qualifications?
Yes. Yes you can
Recruitment is dead - long live rectech
A market that fails to change with its customer is doomed. Tom Pickersgill of Broadstone forecasts the shape of the recruitment industry five years from now.
The IT industry must transform to survive, says CEO of Code First: Girls
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary to encourage evolution
Gatwick Airport refreshes IT talent by hiring own recruitment team
Gatwick Airport CIO Cathal Corcoran explains how he found success by in-sourcing recruitment away from external agencies
DCMS launches search for new data expertise after pinching GDS data role
The DCMS is on the search for two gurus to lead on data strategy
To address the IT skill gap, we must change the culture behind it
The male-dominated culture of Silicon Valley is turning women and minorities off from becoming part of the tech space
True data scientists don't exist, says EE's head of data and insight
Analysts are either good with data or good at storytelling, but very rarely both says Richard Tate
Attracting women to IT is "a bit of a catch-22" says CEO of PensionBee
The lack of role models is hurting the industry
Avado enables remote working for developers to solve recruitment challenges
Group CTO Mark Ridley admits recruitment difficulties in hiring Moodle developers, but found success by enabling remote working practises
Postings for tech jobs surged by 12 per cent in 2017, claims recruitment firm Reed
Technology roles - and the pay on offer - continuing to rise
Recruit DevOps engineers internally and keep them loyal, advise experts
Good DevOps engineers are hard to find
News UK builds 170 person tech team in 7 months
CTO Christina Scott helps create a team doing everything from operations and infrastructure support to data science and app development
Michael Page Recruitment hacked - all passwords compromised
Michael Page blames Capgemini for hack via insecure "development server" left online
Universities must examine how they equip students for new challenges
Jane Berry of UWE Bristol explains that universities must partner with businesses in order to give students what they need to progress
Tech roles likely to expand at Lloyds Bank despite job cuts
Losses likely to affect front-line and facilities staff, with increases in IT headcount more likely than cuts
Implications of Brexit for tech sector employers
Following the Brexit vote on 23 June, there is uncertainty as to what comes next. Adam Hartley, UK head of employment for law firm DLA Piper explains what firms need to consider now
The 10 top earning technology roles
Computing gives you the rundown of the ten highest earning jobs in technology - plan your next move here!
From the agile business to the agile CIO
Reed.co.uk CIO Mark Ridley talks about his organisation's journey with agile, and of his decision to leave the company for a possible career as a 'gigging CIO'
Airbnb Syndrome: CIO warns about boards asking for 'more innovation'
Mark Ridley, IT director at recruitment website reed.co.uk, explains that innovation comes at a cost, and that returns can take years to materialise
Organisations still struggling to find big data skills
'We're playing catch up to Facebook and Google,' says a chief data scientist
The 'big MAC': Tier 2 report suggests IT recruitment costs could rise
Kerry Garcia, partner, Stevens & Bolton, explains that firms could end up paying more for skilled overseas workers thanks to the recent Migration Advisory Committee report