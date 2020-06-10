Reckitt Benckiser
Consumer technology is changing the CIO role
"The needle of technology has definitely moved on to the consumer space," says Amitabh Apte of Mars, Inc.
Darrell Stein out at Reckitt Benckiser
Reckitt Benckiser CIO Stein carries the can for July's NotPetya outbreak
Maersk warns that it's 'too early to predict' the impact of NotPetya after malware caused ports to grind to a halt for a week
Maersk and Cadbury's warn over impact of NotPetya after Reckitt Benckiser admits that malware has cost it at least £100m
Reckitt Benckiser blames NotPetya outbreak for £100m revenue loss that took down key applications and systems, and disrupted factories
Consumer goods giant admits that some factories still haven't recovered from NotPetya a week after the attack
The top 10 UK data-breach stories of 2015
The worst data breaches and the biggest security stories of 2015
What do CIOs see as the best procurement model for IT?
CIOs and industry experts debate whether a centralised function or a specialist IT function is the best fit for procuring IT
Who's to blame for a data breach?
CIOs at Johnson Matthey, Reckitt Benckiser and other major organisations debate who should take responsibility for data breaches
Reckitt Benckiser keen to invest in the Internet of Things
CIO Darrell Stein says he will evaluate IoT solutions developed by companies in Israel and the US
How can CIOs manage conflict within their team when they've taken a two-speed approach to IT?
The first hurdle for CIOs with 'two speed' IT is to ensure existing employees don't feel like they're worth less than the new kids on the block
How CIO Darrell Stein is connecting data at Reckitt Benckiser
Stein explains how he's bringing his decade-long experience of managing data and cyber security to the consumer goods giant
Agile methodology: Can you ever have too many agile projects?
Agile is used by firms to increase the speed of a project, but research suggests that too much of agile can actually slow things down