Recession
Job-replacing AI won't be here until the next recession
Today's automation investments could spell bad news for office workers in 10 years' time
IT job market swinging back in favour of candidates
With fewer applicants around, good candidates can demand higher salaries
CIOs must plan for double-dip recession
But exercising caution does not mean second economic downturn will definitely happen
HP continues to buck flat economy with growing profit
Third straight quarter of net income growth shows HP is coping well
Global IT industry to return to growth this year
Public sector and utility sector showing strongest recovery
Smartphone market soars 40 per cent in Q4 2009
Apple sees huge 97 per cent growth
Server market shows signs of stabilising, says Gartner
Despite 17.1 per cent decline in shipments, analyst Gartner says outlook is improving
Global IT industry to regain growth in 2010
Spending will fall 5.2 per cent in 2009 before rising 3.3 per cent in 2010, says Gartner
Tech giants post strong third-quarter results
Google, IBM and AMD financials point to clearer skies ahead
Innovate with IT to thrive
Firms continuing to invest in technology will weather economic downturn better, says survey
Global IT spending to drop by $200bn in 2009
Hardware industry will be the hardest hit by the recession and exchange rate fluctuations, says Gartner
Nortel, Cisco and Lenovo cut jobs
More doom and gloom in the tech sector
Finding a safe harbour to see out the storm
Despite the economic turmoil creating massive job uncertainty within many sectors, IT professionals who possess the right skills should be able to weather the storm, says Jim Norton
Nokia and Vodafone cut jobs
Mobile firms look for cost savings
Feeling the crunch in the mobile sector
Vendor consolidation and investment in emerging markets are likely outcomes of the recession
Nokia closes R&D centre and lays off staff
400 workers to go in latest reorganisation
Analysis: Chip giants dig in for the downturn
Intel, AMD and Nvidia have all taken drastic measures to weather the storm
Asus slashes inventory stockpiles
Eee PC netbook maker suffering from heavy depreciation, claim reports
AMD announces 1,100 job cuts
Chip firm will also reduce salaries as downturn hits profits
13,000 tech jobs disappear in one day
Industry took drastic action Thursday to cope with economic downturn