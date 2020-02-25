RBS
NatWest website back up after second day of IT outages
NatWest website goes down in a second day of IT outages affecting accident-prone RBS banking group
RBS to test biometric fingerprint bank cards to replace PINs
Only 200 customers will be involved in the first phase of the fingerprint-card trial
RBS: Friday payment problems only affected 10 per cent of customers
Latest RBS outage fixed following afternoon of payments frustration for customers
RBS planning to layoff 900 IT and back-office staff in the UK
At least 100 of the roles may be outsourced to India
RBS banks on big data analytics to improve customer service
The bank has adopted analytics software from SAS
Start-ups provide RBS with 'injection of working differently'
'More than ever there's a recognition of what they can do,' says RBS head of analytics Christiaan Nelissen
How RBS is 'wrangling' big data' to improve customer service
Christian Nelissen tells Computing how a Silicon Valley start-up is boosting the bank's big data capabilities
Our seven must-read IT stories this week: fantasy football foul-up, RBS data lake and Internet of Cillit Bang
Here they are again, our most popular stories from the past seven days
How RBS's 'data guy' built a bank-changing data lake
RBS's Christian Nelissen talks to Computing about how his 'Superstar DJ' data lake and analytics have become central to the bank's decision making
RBS becomes largest ever Facebook At Work customer
Over 100,000 RBS employees set to use Facebook At Work business collaboration service
Top IT stories this week: Your Gmail for sale, Karma Police, and cloud fails to save council any money
Psst! We've got Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days for you - we'll do you a special deal too
RBS accused of 'falsifying' customer information in breach of Data Protection Act - UPDATED
RBS tells Computing it takes obligations under the Data Protection Act "very seriously"
Hundreds of thousands of HSBC customers unpaid due to IT glitch
Bacs glitch raises prospect of a cash-strapped bank holiday for those affected
How can you protect against DDoS attacks? Renew your defences and monitor hacktivist forums
Danny Palmer investigates how you can mitigate the impact of a DDoS attack on your corporate servers
Will RBS ever learn? Its latest outage was because of a DDoS attack
Bank suffers yet another IT glitch which left customers unable to access their online banking accounts
Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers
Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender
RBS claims to have found and fixed payments IT glitch that affected 600,000
Payments to be applied to accounts "shortly", says IT chief Simon McNamara
Top IT stories this week: Yet another RBS glitch, Game of Thrones, and fear and loathing in the EU
Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!
RBS, Natwest, Ulster Bank customer payments are 'missing' in new IT failure
600,000 transactions affected after another IT disaster at RBS
RBS Group introduces fingerprint security for mobile banking
NatWest and RBS become first UK banks to rollout biometric security to iPhone customers, but expert stresses need for two-stage authentication
CA Technologies pays millions to RBS over IT catastrophe
Settlement will soften blow to RBS with the fiasco already costing the bank nearly £200m
RBS fined £56m for massive IT failures
IT meltdown in summer 2012 left customers exposed, says Financial Conduct Authority
Ulster Bank fined £2.75m for IT disaster
IT outage in 2012 left 600,000 customers unable to access their accounts