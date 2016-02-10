Raytheon

The top IT contract fiascos

Computing counts down some of the biggest disputes between companies and their IT suppliers

10 February 2016

Home Office e-borders systems 'do not share data or analysis effectively', claims NAO report

£150m lobbed at Raytheon over e-borders project fiasco - with £35m spent by the Home Office on legal costs

