Norway's Visma the latest cloud computing company targeted by China-linked APT10 hacking group
Cloud companies targeted by group linked to China's security services as part of long-running 'Operation Cloudhopper'
Fuze collaboration platform exposed online meetings to attackers as a result of 'improper access control'
Glaring access control flaw meant Fuze meetings were indexed by search engines
Dimnie Trojan targeting open source developers publishing on Github
Trojan targeting developers steals passwords, exfiltrates files, takes screenshots and can even self-destruct when it has served its purpose
New attacks against point-of-sale systems to be demoed at Black Hat
Rapid7's Weston Hecker to demonstrate keystroke-injection attacks on retail systems
$50,000 attack on next-gen ATMs reveals flaws in chip-and-pin card infrastructure
Rapid7's Weston Hecker to show how to milk $50,000 from an ATM in 15 minutes at Black Hat security conference today
TalkTalk's lessons for cyber security
All companies are technology companies - and need to make security a priority with an investment to match, not an after-thought