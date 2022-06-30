RansomEXX

AMD investigates alleged 450 GB data theft by RansomHouse group

Hacking

The group claims AMD had a weak password policy

clock 30 June 2022 • 3 min read
Scottish charity hit by cyber attack

Hacking

'It is difficult to understand why anyone would deliberately try to disrupt the work of an organisation that is relied on by people at their most vulnerable', says CEO

clock 22 March 2022 • 2 min read
