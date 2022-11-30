RansomBoggs

Russia-backed Sandworm group using novel RansomBoggs ransomware to target Ukrainian organisations

Hacking

Russia-backed Sandworm group using novel RansomBoggs ransomware to target Ukrainian organisations

The PowerShell script used by the RansomBoggs operation to distribute the ransomware is very similar to the one used in the Industroyer2 malware attacks against Ukraine's energy industry in April this year

clock 30 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Microsoft 365 faces GDPR challenges in Europe following German report

29 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

Meta hit with €265m fine by Irish privacy regulator

29 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

Twitter flooded with Chinese spam, obscuring protest news

29 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Cybersecurity: Deliveroo's three lines of defence

29 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

Is cyber insurance ready for SMEs?

29 November 2022 • 2 min read