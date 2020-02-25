Rackspace
Cloud: Choosing the right platform for your ambitions
As AWS and Azure scoop up more of the cloud IaaS /PaaS market, what are organisations looking for? A research presentation from Computing Delta
Cloud IaaS and PaaS - how do the main vendors stack up?
Customers care most about uptime, security and costs according to Computing's research
Cloud skills gap or cloud skills crisis?
In a survey 70 per cent say they face a shortage of technical cloud skills
New critical vulnerability XSA-212 reported in Xen hypervisor
AWS unaffected but users of Qubes OS are advised to update their systems
DFS goes with Rackspace managed cloud to better handle website traffic
DFS resorts to cloud to help handle spikes in online demand
Rackspace to offer Google Cloud Platform support after similar Azure and AWS deals
Firms touts benefits of partnership to cloud customers
Node.js community is 'completely feral' and a model for future development, says Weaveworks
One day "development will be a natural part of our lives" adds Rackspace
Intel claim open source driven by 'enthusiasts' is 'complete rubbish' says Weaveworks founder
"Enterprise-capable product" can only be produced once open source is "professionalised" by distributors, claims Intel
Graze's mission: to become the world's number one health food firm via technology
Graze co-founder and CTO explains that his job today is to "fix the problems I created when we started"
Scope and volume of cyber attacks increasing, says expert panel
Increased reliance on 3rd parties creates further opportunities for hackers
Disrupt your own business, fail often, says GHD
Good Hair Day global technical solutions manager Spencer Hudson discusses his firm's decision to embrace disruption
Cryptowall 4 ransomware now being spread in Nuclear Exploit Kit
Time for lock-down as ransomware attacks more than double in one year, according to Computing Research
Seven-year-old 'critical security bug' found in Xen, the hypervisor used by Amazon, Rackspace and IBM clouds
Bug could give an attacker complete control through a hosted virtual machine
Valued customer or cash cow? Are software vendors going too far?
Software vendors have become more aggressive than ever in enforcing their software licences terms and conditions - and getting their pound of flesh from 'valued' customers.
Computing Vendor Excellence Awards shortlist announced
Did your product or service make the cut?
Venom security vulnerability allows hackers to infiltrate networks via the cloud
Experts say Venom isn't as bad as Heartbleed, but urge IT departments, especially those using Amazon, Rackspace or Oracle, to patch up
Forced march? Will cloud force companies to make upgrades they don't want?
More and more organisations are choosing to shift their systems to the cloud, hosted on services provided by Amazon, Microsoft, Rackspace and others. But what happens when they want to upgrade before you do?
OpenPower Foundation members show off innovations at first OpenPower Summit
Inaugural OpenPower Summit kicks off in San Jose
Tinder improves MongoDB functionality by moving to Rackspace ObjectRocket, and insists 'not really focused' on IPO
'We can handle four times the amount of traffic without having to buy more stuff', says CTO Ogle
Precision IT: How Watchfinder CIO Jonathan Gill bet the business on cloud
When Watchfinder.co.uk ran its first TV advertising campaign, CIO Jonathan Gill wondered whether its website would be able to withstand the hoped-for spike in traffic
How Moneysupermarket.com CIO Tim Jones is taking inspiration from Spotify, Netflix and Zynga to shape his own technology strategy
Jones has been inspired by ideas such as squads and tribes, Z-Cloud and Chaos Monkey
The hybrid cloud: a concept comes of age
As the barriers between public and private cloud are broken down, the hybrid model is becoming increasingly practicable
Cern uses OpenStack to scale as LHC compute requirements grow
Cern is adapting its IT to cope with an expected growth in data from the LHC experiments
Nearly a quarter of IT leaders are unfamiliar with the term 'DevOps'
Despite businesses who have deployed DevOps seeing a whole host of benefits, many of their peers are unaware of what the term means