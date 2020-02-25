Quocirca
One third of organisations say the IoT is having an impact - but is it?
The IoT suffers greatly from definition creep, but security is undoubtedly a key issue
Internet of Things data deluge could lead to security concerns, warns report
Businesses are concerned that rising data volumes as a result of the Internet of Things will overwhelm networks and lead to security concerns
A CIO's guide to mindfulness
With security headaches and continually emerging technologies and trends, today's technology leaders have never had so many competing demands on their attention. Could mindfulness hold the answer?
Rapid rise of Hadoop will see Hortonworks smash revenue growth record
Faster even than Salesforce, Hortonworks looks set to hit revenues of $100m this year after just four years in existence - but it has yet to turn a profit