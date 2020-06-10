quantum key distribution
The consortium looking to make quantum random number generation faster, cheaper and more secure
QRANGE is working on a three devices to extend the benefits of true randomness
Inside the race to quantum-proof our vital infrastructure
When quantum computers arrive the Web as we know it will break. We talk to scientists cryptographers and entrepreneurs working to ensure this does not happen.
Researchers claim breakthrough in secure quantum communications
The researchers were able to coordinate the path of a pair of photons - one photon for each party - through different fibre network paths
All-photonic quantum repeaters could pave the way for faster, more secure quantum internet
All-photonic repeaters require only photons in place of expensive cryogenics or ion traps
China details its quantum key distribution network
Test used Micius satellite as platform for quantum key distribution
Toshiba and BT boast 'unhackable' network security with new quantum cryptography tech
...though Toshiba later concedes technology cannot thwart all types of attack