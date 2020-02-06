quantum internet
Scientists in Japan claim laser-based quantum internet breakthrough
Quantum internet technology would make 100 per cent secure internet communications possible
All-photonic quantum repeaters could pave the way for faster, more secure quantum internet
All-photonic repeaters require only photons in place of expensive cryogenics or ion traps
Toshiba and BT boast 'unhackable' network security with new quantum cryptography tech
...though Toshiba later concedes technology cannot thwart all types of attack
Intel invests $50m in the Delft University of Technology to advance quantum computing
Quantum computing holds the promise of solving complex problems that are practically insurmountable today, changing the world for the better, says Intel CEO Brian Krzanic
The threat to internet security from quantum computing
Like nuclear fusion, universal quantum computers always seem to be five years away. But as John Leonard reports, a major breakthrough may not be far off, and for internet security nothing will be the same again
US national lab running 'quantum internet' experiment for two-and-a-half years
Los Alamos National Labs develops hub-and-spoke quantum communications architecture