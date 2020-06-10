quantum computing
Accidental breakthrough by UNSW researchers may have major implications for quantum computing
They controlled the nucleus of a single atom using just electric fields
Intel's cryogenic Horse Ridge chip aims to make quantum computers faster and smaller
The chip uses radiofrequency capabilities to control 128 qubits with a single device
Peter Cochrane: Technology is not a threat - people are!
Humanity faces a number of challenges that technology can overcome. Unfortunately, too many of the people in power are also the most ignorant
Inside the race to quantum-proof our vital infrastructure
When quantum computers arrive the Web as we know it will break. We talk to scientists cryptographers and entrepreneurs working to ensure this does not happen.
Trump administration puts final touches to rules limiting sensitive tech exports to rivals
First batch of rules expected to touch involve just a few technologies, such as quantum computing and AI
Google's quantum supremacy is real. Now we urgently need quantum-safe encryption, says UKNQT's Sir Peter Knight
'There's a lot at stake in rewiring the world in terms of encryption and we all depend on getting it right'
How Quantum technology could transform computing - perhaps…
There's still some time - and a number of challenges to overcome - before quantum computing becomes truly useful, reports Nic Fearn
IBM disputes Google claims of 'quantum supremacy'
IBM accuses Google of over-hyping its quantum computing claims
Peter Cochrane: Non-linearity is the norm and defies simple thinking
Disciplines are becoming more specialised at a time when global challenges have become more complex. Solving them may require the non-linear calculations that only quantum computing can provide, says Professor Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Much of what we're told about quantum computing is nonsense
Articles and presentations on quantum computing are often completely wrong, warns Professor Peter Cochrane
Terahertz light waves can accelerate supercurrents for quantum computing, claim scientists
Professor Jigang Wang at Iowa State University also researching macroscopic supercurrent flowing states to create quantum controls
Government launches £153m programme to commercialise quantum tech
Total spending on quantum technology by the government surpasses £1bn
Single-photon emitter able to generate high-quality photons for practical quantum computers designed by MIT researchers
Device developed by MIT researchers can produce photons able to carry quantum information at room temperature
Quantum device developed able to represent multiple futures in simultaneous quantum superposition
The initial prototype can represent up to 16 simultaneous futures
Peter Cochrane: Quantum computing - a return to analogue computers?
Quantum computers are neither stable enough nor powerful enough to achieve very much at all at the moment, warns Professor Peter Cochrane - but could one day provide a cure for cancer
Metallic, hydrogen-rich compound found to demonstrate superconductivity at near room temperature
Scientists believe there could be other hydrides or superhydrides with super conducting properties
Top 10 science stories of 2018
2018 saw big leaps forward for quantum computing, machine learning and even nuclear fusion - as well as some more bizarre science-related stories
University of Sussex scientists develop technique to isolate quantum computers from disruptive environmental noise
Researchers implemented this theory using microwave technology, which is commonly used in mobile phones
European Union reveals test projects for first tranche of €1bn quantum computing fund
EU lavishes €132m in first 20 projects under the Quantum Technologies Flagship
US Department of Energy behind 'unhackable' quantum network to be built in Chicago
Principles of quantum physics ought to make experimental network unhackable
Scientists to create 'truly unhackable' network based on quantum physics
Could have wide-ranging impact on communications, computing and national security
Scientists claim to prove the true benefits of quantum computing for the first time
IBM and Technical University of Munich team demonstrate how Shor's algorithm, which can't be cracked by conventional computers, can be solved quickly with quantum computing
UCL joins forces with Google to launch £5.5m quantum computing partnership
Initiative aims to use the power of quantum systems for modeling and simulation apps
Peter Cochrane: Has computing become too challenging for any one person to fully comprehend?
Peter Cochrane looks at how computing has changed in his lifetime, from analogue, to digital and, soon, quantum