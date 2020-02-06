quantum computer
Researchers discover new way to create quantum states in conventional electronics
Quantum technology is usually considered too delicate to coexist with electronic devices
IBM unveils 53-qubit quantum computer
The machine will come with a new processor design and the ability to cut errors rates and interference
Quantum computer program developed to detect leakage of encoded information to unwanted states
University of Warwick developed program will give quantum computer users the ability to ascertain that their machines are doing precisely what they are supposed to do
IBM launches world's first commercial quantum computer
20-qubit IBM Q System One sealed within airtight half-inch thick borosilicate glass enclosure