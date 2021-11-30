Quantinuum

New firm Quantinuum created by Cambridge Quantum and Honeywell to tackle scientific and cyber security challenges

Business Software

New firm Quantinuum created by Cambridge Quantum and Honeywell to tackle scientific and cyber security challenges

Commercial competition in quantum computing is hotting up

clock 30 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

IKEA's email system under attack, report

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

25 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Exchange Server admins advised to patch vulnerable machines after POC exploit released for high-severity bug

24 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

NCSC alerts 4,000 online retailers about Magecart attacks

24 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Apple sues NSO Group for targeting its users with spyware

24 November 2021 • 3 min read