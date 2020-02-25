Qualys
Journey to the centre of IT - What Jules Verne can teach security teams today
Getting a central view of everything you have, even when it is distributed, will help navigate threats and risks
Containers and security - understanding the new model for software deployment
Containers are revolutionising software deployment, but security must not be an after thought
Microsoft releases 12 updates patching 49 vulnerabilities in June Patch Tuesday
Long-standing 'always listening' flaw in Cortana among 49 patched vulnerabilities
Qualys helps security teams to build cloud visibility with CloudView
CloudView provides infrastructure visibility from cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft
DevOps: Failure to integrate security creating a 'bow wave of future problems'
Industry figures react to Computing's DevSecOps research findings
Beware 'fake news' on GDPR, warns compliance lawyer Jonathan Armstrong
Many companies have a false sense of security around compliance, warn industry insiders
Fixes for Flash flaws in IE and Edge browsers in Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday updates
It's that time of the month, again
Security by design - an essential requirement for privacy
In an era where data protection and privacy have taken centre stage, companies need to look at their IT systems through the lens of 'security by design', argues Wolfgang Kandek