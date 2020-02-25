Qualcomm
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride computing platform for self-driving cars
The company will start shipping the system to automakers later this year
Automakers fear Qualcomm antitrust win will increase cost of connected cars
Qualcomm is currently seeking to overturn a court ruling that requires it to renegotiate its patent licensing agreements with automakers
Vulnerability in Qualcomm's Secure Execution Environment could allow hackers to steal sensitive data from Android devices
QSEE is an implementation of Trusted Execution Environment based on ARM TrustZone technology
Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro is the 'world's first' 108MP penta-camera smartphone
It's got five on it
Fairphone announces new modular smartphone the Fairphone 3
Dutch social enterprise shines a light on murky practices in the electronics supply chain
Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem unit in $1 billion deal
The deal covers about 2,200 Intel employees, intellectual property, leases and equipment
Intel in advanced talks to sell its smartphone modem chip division to Apple
The deal is valued at $1 billion, according to the sources
Qualcomm fined €242m by European Commission over price war that drove Icera out of business
Qualcomm sold UMTS baseband chipset at below cost to keep Icera from getting a foothold in the market, according to the European Commission
Qualcomm violated antitrust rules, US federal judge rules
Qualcomm ordered to renegotiate its business deals and to license patented technology to rivals with reasonable terms
Intel, Qualcomm and Xilinx join Google in cutting supply to Huawei
Move follows Trump administration's Executive Order last week and comes after Google withdrew Huawei's Android licence
The dispute resolution lessons of Apple's settlement with Qualcomm
Emma Stevens, an associate solicitor at law firm Coffin Mew, explains how to avoid the kind of dispute that cost Apple as much as $4.7bn
Qualcomm to receive between $4.5bn and $4.7bn as part of its settlement with Apple
Apple to pay a high price to settle dispute with Qualcomm in order to use its technology in the forthcoming 5G iPhone
Apple facing US import ban in latest ruling over Qualcomm patents
Apple devices could be banned from the US after a judge sided with Qualcomm in the latest round of the two companies' intellectual property dispute
Vodafone pledges to bring 5G to 19 more UK cities this year
Vodafone to push out 5G across the UK from Birkenhead to Plymouth
Apple: Qualcomm refused to sell modem chips for the latest range of iPhones
Apple COO Jeff Williams claims that the company had no choice but to go to Intel
Qualcomm: Apple demanded $1bn to supply iPhone modem chips
Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf demanded exclusivity in return
Qualcomm posts bond to get Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 smartphones removed from sale in Germany
Qualcomm puts up €1.3bn bond to support December IP infringement court ruling in Munich
Forthcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 coming to 2019 high-end 5G smartphones
Forthcoming high-end Snapdragon 855 will boast 'computer vision' and 3D Sonic Sensor technology, claims Qualcomm
Qualcomm does not intend to revive NXP takeover deal, despite easing of US-China tensions
President Trump says that China would now be willing to approve Qualcomm's proposed $44 billion takeover of NXP, which fell through in July
Qualcomm claims $7bn in royalties from Apple
Qualcomm's claims follow on from 2017 Apple patent demand
Qualcomm 675 SoC set to bring high-end features to mid-range smartphones
Freshly launched 11nm Qualcomm silicon will come with Adreno 612 GPU
Qualcomm: 5G mobile broadband will launch in the US by April 2019
Qualcomm claims that 5G mobile will hit the US a year ahead of schedule
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 670 mid-ranger
Middle-of-the-road Octa-core smartphone SoC the first 600-series Snapdragon to come with Spectra 250 ISP
Qualcomm goes all-in on IoT
With smartphone sales flattening and a recent acquisition falling through, the chip-maker needs to succeed in other markets