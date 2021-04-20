Quad Core
Lenovo IdeaTab A2109 review
A functional alternative to Google's Nexus 7
Qualcomm announces three more Snapdragon S4 series processors
Firm promise to bring quad-core processing prowess to budget smartphones
Qualcomm Snapdragon vs Samsung Exynos tablet processor benchmarks
V3 pits Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1's Exynos component
Asus Transformer Pad Prime vs Infinity head to head review
We compare the new Infinity tablet with the older Prime, to see what buyers get for the extra £100
HTC One X vs Samsung Galaxy S3 head to head review
V3 takes a comparative look at the two hottest Android rivals for Apple's iPhone
Sony freshens up Vaio S and E series laptops with Intel Ivy Bridge
High-end models offer 14 hours' battery life and 1TB storage
Asus Transformer Pad TF300 video review
V3 breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of Asus' new mid-range Transformer tablet
Asus Transformer Pad TF300 review
A great tablet that sacrifices build quality in the name of performance
HTC One X video review
HTC's new flagship quad-core handset hints at smartphone greatness
HTC One X review
Powerhouse quad-core processor and Ice Cream Sandwich operating system let down by poor battery life
HTC One X goes on sale in UK
HTC's flagship quad-core smartphone arrives alongside One S sibling
The new iPad features: did we get what we wanted?
A better screen, but no longed for micro-SD slot
AMD unveils super quad-core CPU
Dragon platform set to incinerate Intel
AMD unveils Phenom II processor
First 45nm Phenom fits into Dragon desktop platform for enthusiasts
Sun unveils quad-core Opteron servers
Sun Fire and Sun Blade systems driven by AMD chips