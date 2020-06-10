QA Training
Which programming language should I learn if I want a good job in coding?
Expert advice on what skills businesses are looking for
Post-Brexit Britain will need many more female techies, says Sir Vince Cable
More effort needed to recruit women into tech if the UK is not to fall further behind
From brickie to techie: bridging the IT skills gap
Enlightened self-interest by Sage, Microsoft and Accenture as they offer a way into the job market to those who have fallen behind
The stealthy rise of functional programming
Haskell isn't about to take over the world, but functional programming is slowly making its presence felt
Is there an IT skills gap? If there is can the apprenticeship levy close it?
The incoming apprenticeship levy will be very good for the IT sector, predicts QA's Ben Sweetman
Cloud is great but don't skimp on the training - research
Cloud services may be easy to deploy and easy to use, but integrating them into the business requires a range of core skills that companies underestimate at their peril
The different skills you need for public and private clouds
QA's Matt Bishop compares and contrasts the different skills needed for organisations looking to move to public or private clouds
Why are hackers increasingly targeting cloud?
Danny Palmer investigates why cyber criminals see cloud as an increasingly lucrative target
Four skills your business needs when migrating to the cloud
QA's Matt Bishop explains which skills are the most essential for businesses to ensure they get the maximum benefits of the cloud
Negotiation and contractual skills most important when managing outsourced data centres and cloud services
Computing's research finds that enterprises want proactive staff who can seek redress if contractual obligations are not being delivered
What are the most sought-after cyber security skills?
QA Training's Cyber Security Director Greg Newton-Ingham explains which skills are at the top of businesses' wish lists
Salaries soar for cyber security high-flyers
While CISO paypackets are growing at an accelerating rate, wages for mid-tier cyber security workers appear to be stagnating. Sooraj Shah investigates
What makes the ideal chief information security officer?
QA technical consultant Mark Hutchings explains which skills are prerequisites for a role as CISO
Computing teams up with QA Training to combat growing cyber security skills gap
Securing Talent campaign aims to raise awareness of growing need for professionals with IT security skills