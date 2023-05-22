PyPI

PyPI repository restored after temporarily suspending new activity

Threats and Risks

PyPI repository restored after temporarily suspending new activity

Automated attack suspected as culprit

clock 22 May 2023 • 2 min read
PyTorch admins warn of malicious 'torchtriton' dependency

Threats and Risks

PyTorch admins warn of malicious 'torchtriton' dependency

Ruined Christmas for thousands of devs

clock 05 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read