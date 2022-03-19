Puppet

Interview: Puppet, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

DevOps

Modern infrastructure needs to be fast-moving and agile, quick to respond to changing circumstances and secure.

clock 19 March 2022 • 4 min read

DevOps

Organisations that conflate DevOps and automation will find it hard to advance, report

The presence of a DevOps team is often a bad sign, Puppet's annual report finds

clock 21 July 2021 • 2 min read

Management

Flattening the IT stress curve

We're asking IT to do more, yet we still want the same level of accountability and security as business-as-usual. How can we avoid overloading systems, processes - and people?

clock 19 August 2020 • 6 min read

DevOps

Puppet's event-driven Ops platform Relay enters beta, aimed at reducing alert overload

Aimed at DevOps engineers and SREs, Relay enables real-time reactions to events as they occur

clock 24 June 2020 • 2 min read

DevOps

DevOps: Should you automate your dev cycle?

Computing speaks to Nigel Kersten, Field CTO at Puppet in advance of our Deskflix event on DevOps on the 30th June

clock 16 June 2020 • 4 min read

DevOps

DevOps tools rife with hidden costs

Research from market intelligence service Delta shows end users extremely concerned by levels of hidden costs across a wide variety of DevOps tools

clock 16 July 2019 • 2 min read

DevOps

Transformational leadership not enough to achieve high DevOps outcomes - report

Transformative leadership does drive high IT performance - but is not enough, by itself, to achieve DevOps outcomes

clock 08 June 2017 • 3 min read

DevOps

DevOps: the need for speed and the tools of choice

A summary of Computing's research into DevOps priorities and tools

clock 24 March 2017 • 8 min read

Strategy

DevOps Excellence Awards 2017: Finalists announced

British Gas, HMRC, Thomas Cook and BMJ all make the cut for DevOps projects that stand out from the crowd

clock 01 February 2017 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Some serverless cloud myths debunked by DevOps creator

Serverless is a step forward but it's no silver bullet says Patrick Debois

clock 04 November 2016 • 5 min read
