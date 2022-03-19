Modern infrastructure needs to be fast-moving and agile, quick to respond to changing circumstances and secure.
The presence of a DevOps team is often a bad sign, Puppet's annual report finds
We're asking IT to do more, yet we still want the same level of accountability and security as business-as-usual. How can we avoid overloading systems, processes - and people?
Aimed at DevOps engineers and SREs, Relay enables real-time reactions to events as they occur
Computing speaks to Nigel Kersten, Field CTO at Puppet in advance of our Deskflix event on DevOps on the 30th June
Research from market intelligence service Delta shows end users extremely concerned by levels of hidden costs across a wide variety of DevOps tools
Transformative leadership does drive high IT performance - but is not enough, by itself, to achieve DevOps outcomes
A summary of Computing's research into DevOps priorities and tools
British Gas, HMRC, Thomas Cook and BMJ all make the cut for DevOps projects that stand out from the crowd
Serverless is a step forward but it's no silver bullet says Patrick Debois