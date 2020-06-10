Public Accounts Committee
Major Projects Authority 'has had little impact' and could be even less effective post-merger, say MPs
Public Accounts Committee: no signs that the Major Projects Authority has had any tangible impact
Google hits out at HMRC in defence of its £130m tax deal
HMRC, its processes and the insanely complicated British tax system to blame, argues Google
Home Office 'limited oversight' of accountability of police outsourcing arrangements is 'inadequate', say MPs
Report raises questions over the wisdom of the Met Police's £216m outsourcing deal with SSCL
The 10 worst-ever government IT projects
It was hard to narrow it down, but here are our picks for the worst ever government IT projects
'We've saved more than £14bn over the last year,' claims government CTO Liam Maxwell
Government CTO claims multi-billion pound savings as a result of reforms in IT procurement and spending
Airwave emergency services' communications system costs SIX TIMES more than it should - Liam Maxwell
Emergency services communications contract costing £450m every year when it could be done for just £70m, says government CTO Liam Maxwell
Capgemini revenues to drop by almost one-tenth when HMRC contract expires in 2017
HMRC plan to scrap Aspire outsourcing contract in 2017 will force Capgemini's global revenues down by almost one-tenth - unless it wins the new deal
Backbytes: A year too late, MPs realise that the UK's smart meters are a waste of money
MPs finally work out that the UK's Smart Metering Implementation Programme is an expensive waste of time that will be obsolete before its rolled out