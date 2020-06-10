PS4
Sony PlayStation 4 closes-in on 100 million sales
Popular console easily outpaces Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
Black Friday: The best games console and PC game deals
Deals on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox - as well as some PC gaming bargains
Gaming and the power of real-time data
DataStax co-founder Matt Pfeil explains how real-time and interactive services are transforming the gaming industry, and how other companies can use the same approaches too
Sony slashes earnings forecast to just 10 per cent of initial outlook
Third time in 2014 - and it's only May
PlayStation 4 videogames console announced by Sony
Multiplatform interfacing the focus for new home gaming system
Lack of fibre to the home holding back games industry - Ian Livingstone
Eidos CEO says Sony and Microsoft next-gen consoles will be "compromised" due to lack of superfast broadband
Report: Next-generation Microsoft and Sony consoles to contain 8-core AMD Jaguar processors
Impressive hardware specs not even available in current PCs