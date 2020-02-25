ProtonMail
ProtonMail and StartMail blocked by Russia
Encrypted email providers say its part of the country's crackdown on digital privacy
ProtonMail releases PGP encryption library for the Go programming language
Aims to make it easier for developers to add end-to-end cryptography to their apps
British teenage hacker arrested over hoax bomb threats and DDoS attack on ProtonMail
George Duke-Cohan was apparently recruited by criminal group Apophis Squad through playing Minecraft
ProtonMail adds full PGP support and address verification
Improves compatibility with other services
ProtonMail welcomes EU's Google fine, says search giant's practices almost put it out of business
'Google holds the power of life and death over large and small businesses', says CEO Andy Yen
Trump's election causes surge in new business for ProtonMail
New sign-ups double following Donald Trump's election as US president
ProtonMail: How Google almost put us out of business
Firm suddenly disappeared from search results for 'secure email' queries - but only on Google
Nine encrypted email services reviewed
Alternative messaging for those looking to move away from Yahoo Mail to something more secure
ProtonMail: what we learned from being the victim of Europe's biggest DDoS attack
After going public about the DDoS attack that took it down, encrypted email provider is hit by another massive surge in traffic
First ProtonMail, now Zoho hit by DDoS attack by criminal gang Armada Collective
Armada Collective criminal gang also behind recent attacks on banks, online firms and other email providers
This week's top IT stories: Data scientists - are they worth it? Surface Phone rumours and ProtonMail DDoS attack
Computing's most popular stories of the past seven days
ProtonMail back up after paying ransom to cyber-criminals [Update]
Cyber-criminals and state-backed actors blamed as secure email firm says improvements to prevent similar attacks will cost $100,000 per year
ProtonMail taken down by 'extremely powerful DDoS attack'
Attack on Swiss encrypted email service began on Tuesday
Forty per cent of IT professionals now use encrypted email - has a tipping point been reached?
Apple's and WhatsApp's conversion to end-to-end encryption has brought secure messaging to the mainstream - but there is still work to do on the convenience side