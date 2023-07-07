protests

Macron faces backlash after proposing to 'cut off' social media during riots

Social Networking

Macron faces backlash after proposing to 'cut off' social media during riots

France also passes a bill to provide remote snooping powers to police

clock 07 July 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read